James J. Hughes Sells 80,051 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $95,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

