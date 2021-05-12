James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of James River Group worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.