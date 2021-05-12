James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for James River Group in a report released on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,066 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in James River Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

