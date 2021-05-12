Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Get Jamf alerts:

JAMF opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 3,960 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $158,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,677.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $243,140.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,865.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,807 shares of company stock worth $10,924,495.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the 1st quarter worth $141,000.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.