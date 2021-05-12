Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Issues Earnings Results

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JAMF traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $29.86. 846,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other Jamf news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 37,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,473,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,150,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,807 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,495.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

