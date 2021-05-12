Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 68,879 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 68,879 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

