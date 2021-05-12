Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,585 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Community Bank System worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 69,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

