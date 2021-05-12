Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,740,000 after acquiring an additional 288,565 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,599,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after buying an additional 59,606 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,997,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $117.37 and a 52 week high of $148.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

