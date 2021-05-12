Jay B. Knoll Sells 1,184 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ROG opened at $183.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.54 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.58. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $206.13.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rogers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $1,486,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,232,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rogers by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,358,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.