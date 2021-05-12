Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $179.44

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $179.44 and last traded at $179.30, with a volume of 10048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.80.
JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
