Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $179.44

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $179.44 and last traded at $179.30, with a volume of 10048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.80.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

