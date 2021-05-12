Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,695,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $173.80 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $178.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

