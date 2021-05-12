JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.76

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

JCDXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

