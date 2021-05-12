Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.65 ($14.88).

Shares of TKA opened at €10.48 ($12.32) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.96. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

