Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target to $16.00

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

ATCO stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

