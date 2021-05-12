Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Establishment Labs in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $68.39 on Monday. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,427,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.