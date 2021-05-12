Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ModivCare Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ModivCare in a research report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

MODV has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

MODV stock opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $184.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,203,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $3,138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth about $21,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

