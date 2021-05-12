Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 180 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MED stock opened at $294.21 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $296.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,448,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,210,000 after acquiring an additional 85,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medifast by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.