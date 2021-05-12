JELD-WEN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,588 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,723% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 call options.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JELD. Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

