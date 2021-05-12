Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.29 ($33.28).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €23.04 ($27.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Jenoptik has a one year low of €19.04 ($22.40) and a one year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

