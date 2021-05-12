JMP Securities Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of OHI opened at $36.08 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 73,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

