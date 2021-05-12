JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.39 and its 200 day moving average is $169.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.