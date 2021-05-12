JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 1,500 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 154.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cerner were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,305,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

