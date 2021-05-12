Jocyanne C. Bourdeau Sells 13,172 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Jocyanne C. Bourdeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$71.19 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on L. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.86.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

