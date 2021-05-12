John H. Jacko Sells 30,979 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pentair stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 802,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,794. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 12.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

