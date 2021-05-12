Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s 6th Largest Position

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after buying an additional 1,326,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.28. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $444.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.