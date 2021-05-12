Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average is $86.54. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

