Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 802 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

COP stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.