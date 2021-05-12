Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 150.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.39 and a 200 day moving average of $169.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.