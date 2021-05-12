Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

SPGI opened at $379.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.36 and a 200 day moving average of $341.75. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.08 and a fifty-two week high of $397.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

