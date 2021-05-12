Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Stock analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price indicates a potential upside of 153.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRNX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $16.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $23.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.