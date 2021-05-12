JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 108,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $19.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $440.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

