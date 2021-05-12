JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 13,095 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 213.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Priority Technology by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Priority Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

PRTH opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $447.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.74. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $89,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,310 shares of company stock valued at $435,528. Company insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTH. Cowen began coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

