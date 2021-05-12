JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 8,655 Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,181,000. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NISN opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pumps, pipe fittings, and other products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segment, Equipment and Engineering and Financial Services. The company offers diaphragm, angle seat, and sanitary ball valves; sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring, and clean-in-place return pumps; and sanitary pipe fittings.

