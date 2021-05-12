JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTF. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,278.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 48,781 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 40,244 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000.

NYSE:UTF opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

