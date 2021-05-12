JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPL. TheStreet raised shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.42. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

