JustInvest LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 706,700 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Micro Focus International by 97.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.54. Micro Focus International plc has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

