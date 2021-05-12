JustLiquidity Trading 28% Lower Over Last Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $26.65 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for about $61.01 or 0.00112902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.81 or 0.00543681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00070702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00248482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003966 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.02 or 0.01184345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00033833 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.