K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $174.46

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.46 ($2.28) and traded as high as GBX 184.98 ($2.42). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 184.98 ($2.42), with a volume of 256 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

In other news, insider Marco Vergani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £9,150 ($11,954.53).

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

