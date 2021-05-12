Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Equities analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to report sales of $700,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $990,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $450,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $12.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $77.89 million, with estimates ranging from $66.29 million to $87.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kadmon by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,923 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 1,248,586 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 1,453,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 6,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 2,188,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN remained flat at $$3.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.