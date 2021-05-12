Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

KALA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. 2,564,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,346. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $353.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

