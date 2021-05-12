Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 154.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

