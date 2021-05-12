Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.