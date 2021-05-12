Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ KRT opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

