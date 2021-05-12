Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $192.00 to $171.00. The stock had previously closed at $114.89, but opened at $110.42. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $112.10, with a volume of 1,066 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.27.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,050. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.77.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

