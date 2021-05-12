Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00070682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.11 or 0.00534720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.97 or 0.00246081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004047 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $649.00 or 0.01192123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00033972 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

