Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,333 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06.

On Monday, April 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66.

On Monday, February 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52.

On Friday, February 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

