Kelly Services (KELYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $997.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

