Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) a €82.25 Price Target

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) has been assigned a €82.25 ($96.76) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOT. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of HOT opened at €70.86 ($83.36) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €76.57 and a 200 day moving average of €76.90. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a fifty-two week high of €175.00 ($205.88).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

