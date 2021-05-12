Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $54.35

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.35, but opened at $52.51. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 309 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,653 shares of company stock worth $9,008,663.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.