Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.100-0.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

