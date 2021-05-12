Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.100-0.120 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.76.
Key Tronic Company Profile
Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.